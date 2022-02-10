Iran unveils missile it claims can travel 900 miles, enough to hit U.S. bases

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – Iran unveiled a new missile on Wednesday that it claims can travel up to 900 miles, placing more U.S. bases in the Middle East within its potential striking distances.
Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) announced the new missile, dubbed the “Kheibar Shekan,” claiming the missile could fly 1,450 kilometers (about 900 miles). The reported 900-mile flight distance puts U.S. bases in Iraq and the Arabian peninsula range of a potential attack.
Other Iranian state-run media outlets, such as Tasnim News Agency, also publicized the unveiling of the missile.
