January food prices rise to record levels, burdening world's poor

(UPI) – Food prices have risen globally amid supply chain disruptions, harmful weather, increasing energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, placing a burden on the world's poor, the United Nations said Thursday.

A global index released by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization showed food prices have risen to their highest levels since 2011 in January.

Cereal prices rose 0.1% from December and 12.5% from January 2021, while dairy increased 2.4% for its fifth consecutive monthly increase to rise 18.7% from the same time last year. The price of meat also increased 17.3% from last January.

