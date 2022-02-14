A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jewish candidate for mayor shot at in 'assassination attempt'

'We are shaken, but safe'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2022 at 6:30pm
(DAILY BEAST) -- A Monday morning meeting with campaign staffers took a terrifying turn when a gunman walked into Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg’s office and opened fire.

“When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun aimed directly at me, and began shooting,” Greenberg recalled at an afternoon news conference.

A brave staffer managed to shut the door, and the group barricaded themselves inside while the shooter fled, he said. Miraculously, no one was harmed.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







