Jewish umbrella group asks U.S. publisher to pull Anne Frank book

Allegedly tarnishes teenage diarist's memory and dignity of Holocaust survivors

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2022 at 9:31pm
(REUTERS) -- AMSTERDAM -- The main umbrella group for Europe's national Jewish communities urged HarperCollins to pull a book that suggests a Jewish notary betrayed Anne Frank, saying it had tarnished the teenage diarist's memory and the dignity of Holocaust survivors.

The U.S.-based publisher released the English language edition of "The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation", by Rosemary Sullivan, on Jan 18.

It caused a sensation by naming Arnold van den Bergh as the main suspect in exposing the family's hideout to the Nazis. Independent researchers subsequently criticised the book's findings.

