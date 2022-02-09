Jews sue over bloody video game encouraging terror against Israel

(ALGEMEINER) -- A video game in which players adopt the role of a Palestinian terrorist whose mission is to kill as many Israelis as possible is the subject of a legal challenge in Italy on the grounds of incitement.

Released in September 2021, the “Knights of Al Aqsa” video game centers on a young Palestinian named “Ahmed” who has just been released from a prison term in Israel. Ahmed’s goal in the game is to kill Israeli soldiers and government agents using a variety of weapons, including semi-automatic rifles, knives and axes.

Three pro-Israel associations in Italy have now filed a complaint with the public prosecutor in the Asti region, asserting that the game violates Italian laws against terrorism, racial incitement and the denial and abuse of the Holocaust.

