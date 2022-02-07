Joe Rogan gets offered $100 million to switch to 'censorship-free' platform

Comedian Joe Rogan has been under attack, along with Spotify, the platform where he appears, from leftists who won't tolerate his decision to open up his podcast to guests with opinions that are not politically correct.

Especially because they concern the politicized disagreements over COVID-19, its impact, treatment and origins.

Leftists have been demanding his removal from Spotify, which has to date affirmed his secure position there.

But now the video streaming Rumble has thrown a wrench in the works: an offer of $100 million for Rogan to leave Spotify and join up with Rumble.

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski... pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

The Washington Examiner confirmed the proposal would have Rogan leave Spotify and join Rumble, enticing him "with a censorship-free experience."

"We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation," Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said in an offer letter posted on Twitter. "So we'd like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?"

"This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit," Pavlovski added.

The Examiner explained the background: "Spotify has been dealing with controversy over Rogan's podcast recently. The audio giant announced at the end of January that it would add content advisories to all of Rogan’s podcast episodes that deal with the coronavirus in response to intense criticism of Rogan for hosting scientists whom some government officials and liberal musicians alleged spread dangerous misinformation about the virus and the vaccine."

Neither Rogan or Spotify commented immediately on the proposal.

Podcasting has not been censored at least up until this point as much as social media sites, but conservatives warn the attacks on Spotify and Rogan show it is coming to that venue too.

Spotify reportedly paid about $100 million for a multiyear exclusive deal with Rogan for his streaming content in 2020.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has said he will reject demands from a leftist "mob" to get rid of Rogan, but the company has added content labels to his work.



