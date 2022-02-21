Jon Voight filming Bible series in Israel aimed at evangelicals

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The Jewish community of Hebron hosted actor Jon Voight, 83, on Sunday – the most recent stop on his 10-day mission to Israel, where he is gathering material for a biblical film series.

Voight is an Academy Award winning actor and the father of Angelina Jolie. He is known for his outspoken support for the State of Israel.

Sources in the Ministry of Tourism told ALL ISRAEL NEWS that Voight’s series will focus on Israel and stories of the Bible and is aimed at Evangelicals. The first episode is dedicated to the journeys of Abraham in the Holy Land. The actor is both the narrator and host.

