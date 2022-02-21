A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jon Voight filming Bible series in Israel aimed at evangelicals

'Because it is God's story'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2022 at 12:23pm
Jon Voight in July 2021 (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The Jewish community of Hebron hosted actor Jon Voight, 83, on Sunday – the most recent stop on his 10-day mission to Israel, where he is gathering material for a biblical film series.

Voight is an Academy Award winning actor and the father of Angelina Jolie. He is known for his outspoken support for the State of Israel.

Sources in the Ministry of Tourism told ALL ISRAEL NEWS that Voight’s series will focus on Israel and stories of the Bible and is aimed at Evangelicals. The first episode is dedicated to the journeys of Abraham in the Holy Land. The actor is both the narrator and host.

