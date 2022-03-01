Joy Behar, Whoopi and their vile TV show

I have personal interest and investment regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. My investment is based upon human currency – the family of those who have been my personal friends for many, many, many years. The entire family of my dear friend's wife is from the Ukraine, and at this very moment many of them are under threat and loss of life from the invasion.

These are the nuclear family as well as the extended family, relatives and their friends. I've been receiving personal updates since the invasion began. This is not some isolated occurrence for my close friends or for myself. There are real names and faces involved.

For "The View's" Joy Behar, however, the only concern is whether Russian imperialism and deadly aggression will interfere with her personal vacation plans to Italy this summer. Behar's lament is: Why is this taking place now? In her mind, she's asking why couldn't Putin have waited until October? In her self-obsessed, it's all about me-laden jeremiad she whined: "I've wanted to go to Italy for four years. I haven't been able to make it because of the pandemic – and now this, you know."

How sad for her, that her highly anticipated 5-star luxury vacation to Italy is potentially threatened with interruption by a loathsome Russian warmonger taking advantage of a sniveling, cognitively-impaired, diaper-wearing empty suit in Washington, making believe he's a leader. As I type this very sentence, I received word from my personal friends that the city their family resides in this very moment was under heavy rocket attack. For them any thoughts or plans for vacation have been surrendered to thoughts of survival and freedom.

We all recall another "View" harridan, Whoopi Goldberg, the coat-hanger queen using the industrialized abortion complex she supports and funds, when she recently opined that the Holocaust wasn't about race. She was suspended for two-weeks; it remains unclear if her suspension was with or without pay.

It takes no imagination to guess what the outcry would be today, weeks later, if someone dared say slavery wasn't over so-called skin color – which in fact it wasn't. Slavery was about commerce for the Ivory Coast Africans hunters of other Africans to be sold in the other parts of the world, including the American South. It was the Democrats who demonized melanin to suppress and subjugate.

Goldberg's comments prove her ignorance, and Behar's comments evidence a typical self-obsessed, I'm better than you because I'm a three brain cell Hollywood liberal attitude.

Moral opprobriousness and rejection of modernity is the mantra and engrained emblem imprinted upon the very being of those matriculating within the social-dystopia heralded as the dwelling place of the elite. But it's those who watch this programming and those who support the programming with their ad dollars that I condemn most harshly. We know that Goldberg and Behar are Erebusic entities – but what does that make the people who watch the programming every day and those who go out of their way to purchase the products advertised on the show?

The only reason vile, invidious, amoral programming soils the airways is because a state of equipoise has developed between the godless and the spiritually moribund – which all Christians and students of the Word of God should recognize as those highlighted in Romans 1:21-32 KJV.

