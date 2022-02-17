A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Judge: U.S. Air Force can't compel Christian officer to get COVID jab

Would violate her belief that her 'body is the temple of the Holy Spirit'

Published February 16, 2022 at 7:52pm
Published February 16, 2022 at 7:52pm
Airman 1st Class Bethany Dacus, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo after conducting routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., March 1, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

(NBC NEWS) -- A federal judge in Georgia has temporarily blocked the U.S. military from enforcing its Covid-19 vaccine mandate against an Air Force officer seeking a religious exemption.

The order was handed down a month after the unnamed officer, who is a Christian, filed a lawsuit alleging that the mandate violates her religious beliefs.

The suit says the officer “sincerely believes that receiving a vaccine that was derived from or tested on aborted fetal tissue in its development would violate her conscience and is contrary to her faith.” It goes on to note that she believes that to inject her body with a “novel substance of unknown long-term effects” would violate her belief that her “body is the temple of the Holy Spirit.”

Read the full story ›

