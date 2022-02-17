Just 6% of Covid-19 vaccine batches responsible for adverse reactions in children

(DAILY EXPOSE) – An investigation of data found in the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) suggests foul play by the vaccine manufactuers and that they are conducting a real-world experiment on children to determine what dosage is required to cause injury or death.

This is because extremely high numbers of adverse reactions, hospitalisations, life threatening events, permanent disabilities, and deaths among children have been reported against specific lot numbers of the Covid-19 vaccines many times. The data reveals that every single reported adverse reaction resulting in permanent disability or death has been caused by just 6% of the specific batches of Covid-19 vaccine produced and administered to children.

This means the most dangerous and deadliest batches of the experimental injections being administered to children have now been identified.

