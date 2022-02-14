L.A. story: Hollywood ending to Super Bowl as Rams win

(ESPN) -- INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams' return to the top of the NFL world is the perfect ending to a story that reads like a Hollywood script.

They mortgaged their future, trading high draft choices in an all-in effort to win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium -- the first season with fans at owner Stan Kroenke's $5 billion venue -- and it paid off with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Rams got the win in true Hollywood fashion, scoring the winning touchdown with 1:25 left on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp, capping off a 79-yard drive that started with 6:13 remaining. The Rams' defense, which sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seven times, held the lead, as defensive tackle Aaron Donald pressured Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to give the Rams their second Super Bowl championship and their first championship in Los Angeles since 1951.

