L.A. story: Hollywood ending to Super Bowl as Rams win

(ESPN) -- INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams' return to the top of the NFL world is the perfect ending to a story that reads like a Hollywood script.
They mortgaged their future, trading high draft choices in an all-in effort to win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium -- the first season with fans at owner Stan Kroenke's $5 billion venue -- and it paid off with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Rams got the win in true Hollywood fashion, scoring the winning touchdown with 1:25 left on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp, capping off a 79-yard drive that started with 6:13 remaining. The Rams' defense, which sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seven times, held the lead, as defensive tackle Aaron Donald pressured Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to give the Rams their second Super Bowl championship and their first championship in Los Angeles since 1951.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]