Lard help us! Ukrainians grease bullets for Islamic fighters with pork fat

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
A Ukrainian military unit is preparing a surprise for Chechen militants expected to join the Russian invasion — greasing its bullets with pork fat.
A member of the Azov Battalion was seen greasing ammunition he is loading into a magazine with lard, according to a video posted to Twitter by the National Guard of the Ukraine. The ammo is said to be intended for Chechen fighters reportedly headed to fight alongside the invading Russian forces.
TRENDING: Russian military has mobile crematoriums to 'evaporate' dead soldiers, civilian casualties: Report
Azov fighters of the National Guard greased the bullets with lard against the Kadyrov orcs👊
Бійці Азова Нацгвардії змастили кулі салом проти кадировських орків👊
Підписуйтесь на наш телеграм канал https://t.co/SBQltMr4bM pic.twitter.com/A1ci7tZL8r
— НГУ (@ng_ukraine) February 27, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
The Azov Battalion has been known to be on the receiving end of allegations of glorifying Nazi collaborators in World War II.
The video posted Sunday, which Twitter left up because of “the public’s interest” despite a determination it “violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct,” has over 3.2 million views.
The Azov Battalion was incorporated into the Ukrainian military after Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea wherein its members resisted Russian forces when the Ukrainian military was outgunned, VICE reported.
The unit is banned from receiving any American military aid due to its ties to white nationalists across the globe, according to a 2018 report by Radio Free Europe.
The use of pork fat on ammunition is at the core of an urban legend surrounding General John Pershing and counter-insurgency efforts in the Philippines prior to Pershing taking control of American forces in World War I.
Advertisement - story continues below
After capturing some Muslim guerilla forces, Pershing allegedly ordered troops to grease their bullets with pig fat before executing some of them, according to a version of the story told at a 2001 party that former Democratic Florida Sen. Bob Graham described to the Los Angeles Times.
“And that was the end of the insurrection on Mindanao,” Graham said, the LA Times reported.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]