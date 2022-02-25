Lawsuit against VA hospital for Bible display dropped

(TODD STARNES) – A Veterans Affairs hospital in New Hampshire is allowed to display a Bible on a POW/MIA Remembrance Table after a federal court dismissed a lawsuit against them Wednesday.

A local veteran, supported by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), filed the lawsuit in 2019 against the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center (MVAMC), claiming the Bible put on display by the Northeast POW/MIA Network, a private organization, is a violation of the First Amendment’s prohibition on the “establishment of religion.”

Michael Berry, director of Military Affairs for First Liberty Institute, which represented the Northeast POW/MIA Network, celebrated the dismissal of the lawsuit Thursday. “The Bible stays and our veterans win,” Berry said.

Read the full story ›