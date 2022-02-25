Lawsuit against VA hospital for Bible display dropped

(TODD STARNES) – A Veterans Affairs hospital in New Hampshire is allowed to display a Bible on a POW/MIA Remembrance Table after a federal court dismissed a lawsuit against them Wednesday.
A local veteran, supported by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), filed the lawsuit in 2019 against the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center (MVAMC), claiming the Bible put on display by the Northeast POW/MIA Network, a private organization, is a violation of the First Amendment’s prohibition on the “establishment of religion.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Michael Berry, director of Military Affairs for First Liberty Institute, which represented the Northeast POW/MIA Network, celebrated the dismissal of the lawsuit Thursday. “The Bible stays and our veterans win,” Berry said.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]