We're living through America's most dangerous times – EVER!

We don't have an actual president.

We don't even know who's calling the shots.

We don't have a vice president.

We don't have a Congress, either.

America is in a free fall.

These are the most dangerous times the nation has experienced – ever!

We're on the brink of war – in Europe, China, but mostly with ourselves.

Let's take stock of the situation.

By my back-of-the-envelope calculations, we have had in the last year some 2.5 million people from 160 different countries added to the country – from Afghanistan, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, etc. – and they are still coming. We don't know who they are and where they are staying. They just keep on coming. We keep on allowing them to invade our country. We don't even know why. No explanation.

The man we refer to as president, Joe Biden, evidently wants to continue this flagrantly illegal, unconstitutional, lawless policy. It's something of a state secret. Little news about it makes it to the people because of a media-controlled blackout orchestrated by Big Tech.

What else has this regime engineered?

While they have declared war on the citizens in the form of a pandemic that has carried on for more than two years, with disinformation, mandates and terror, we've been living a lie.

In that time, we were sold a bill of goods about the Big Steal, the "election" of 2020.

Now we're in the midst of the worst inflation in 40 years, a man-made supply chain crisis and more.

In November, we can look forward to what we would expect, under normal circumstances, a new election – the midterms. But the regime is still clinging desperately to power.

A recent poll shows the president is "incompetent," with 52% wanting him to take a cognitive health test and release the results. Only 43% believe him.

November's contest should be a slam-dunk for the opposition party. But how can we learn in time for the election of 2022 about the results of 2020 – so another steal can be prevented?

November 2020 was an election President Donald Trump and Republicans were expected to win handily.

But the results show something else.

Trump won a record 74.2 million votes – more than any incumbent president in history, far more than he received in the 2016 election.

Biden, who never spoke to a major crowd, never said any coherent, never told the truth about what he would do if elected, somehow got more than 81.2 million "votes" – far more than any predecessor. Some states showed more voters than those eligible. It was a farce!

That's why most Americans, despite the propaganda, don't believe it. The election is still being challenged in six states. But, again, the media keep it a state secret. Many news sources, including this one, have been permanently demonetized, throttled by the rigged search engines and had revenues cut 90% by Google and the Big Tech oligarchs.

The Democrats are thugs. They are ruthless. They will not admit what they did. Having rigged the elections, they want to steal another one.

This is why America is stumbling along into the most dangerous waters it has ever faced, after 256 years as the freest nation in history.

Will we survive? It's an open question.

Do we accept that we are in a war – that we are facing our biggest challenge ever? Are we prepared?

We are up against fascism today. I never thought I would see this coming in my lifetime. I've warned about it, but I never believed it, really, truly.

There is so much on our plate to deal with. We facing a time of so many existential crises at once.

What's the solution?

It's certainly above my pay grade.

But I would emphasize to all those reading this that I still have faith in God above.

Yes, God is watching. He is listening to us. He is merciful and great.

Just remember this – from the Apostle Paul:

"We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed."

– 2 Corinthians 4:8-9

