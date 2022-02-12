We're living through America's most dangerous times – EVER!

We don't have an actual president.
We don't even know who's calling the shots.
We don't have a vice president.
Advertisement - story continues below
We don't have a Congress, either.
America is in a free fall.
TRENDING: Jonathan Edwards' famous sermon and oral sex lesson: Same town
These are the most dangerous times the nation has experienced – ever!
We're on the brink of war – in Europe, China, but mostly with ourselves.
Advertisement - story continues below
Let's take stock of the situation.
By my back-of-the-envelope calculations, we have had in the last year some 2.5 million people from 160 different countries added to the country – from Afghanistan, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, etc. – and they are still coming. We don't know who they are and where they are staying. They just keep on coming. We keep on allowing them to invade our country. We don't even know why. No explanation.
The man we refer to as president, Joe Biden, evidently wants to continue this flagrantly illegal, unconstitutional, lawless policy. It's something of a state secret. Little news about it makes it to the people because of a media-controlled blackout orchestrated by Big Tech.
What else has this regime engineered?
While they have declared war on the citizens in the form of a pandemic that has carried on for more than two years, with disinformation, mandates and terror, we've been living a lie.
Advertisement - story continues below
In that time, we were sold a bill of goods about the Big Steal, the "election" of 2020.
Now we're in the midst of the worst inflation in 40 years, a man-made supply chain crisis and more.
In November, we can look forward to what we would expect, under normal circumstances, a new election – the midterms. But the regime is still clinging desperately to power.
A recent poll shows the president is "incompetent," with 52% wanting him to take a cognitive health test and release the results. Only 43% believe him.
Advertisement - story continues below
November's contest should be a slam-dunk for the opposition party. But how can we learn in time for the election of 2022 about the results of 2020 – so another steal can be prevented?
November 2020 was an election President Donald Trump and Republicans were expected to win handily.
But the results show something else.
Trump won a record 74.2 million votes – more than any incumbent president in history, far more than he received in the 2016 election.
Advertisement - story continues below
Biden, who never spoke to a major crowd, never said any coherent, never told the truth about what he would do if elected, somehow got more than 81.2 million "votes" – far more than any predecessor. Some states showed more voters than those eligible. It was a farce!
That's why most Americans, despite the propaganda, don't believe it. The election is still being challenged in six states. But, again, the media keep it a state secret. Many news sources, including this one, have been permanently demonetized, throttled by the rigged search engines and had revenues cut 90% by Google and the Big Tech oligarchs.
The Democrats are thugs. They are ruthless. They will not admit what they did. Having rigged the elections, they want to steal another one.
This is why America is stumbling along into the most dangerous waters it has ever faced, after 256 years as the freest nation in history.
Advertisement - story continues below
Will we survive? It's an open question.
Do we accept that we are in a war – that we are facing our biggest challenge ever? Are we prepared?
We are up against fascism today. I never thought I would see this coming in my lifetime. I've warned about it, but I never believed it, really, truly.
There is so much on our plate to deal with. We facing a time of so many existential crises at once.
Advertisement - story continues below
What's the solution?
It's certainly above my pay grade.
But I would emphasize to all those reading this that I still have faith in God above.
Yes, God is watching. He is listening to us. He is merciful and great.
Advertisement - story continues below
Just remember this – from the Apostle Paul:
"We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed."
– 2 Corinthians 4:8-9
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]