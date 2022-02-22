Look what recalled San Fran school-board members blame for their ouster

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Voters in San Francisco last week successfully recalled three members of the city school board, the first such successful vote in the city in almost 40 years.

Gone are Alison Collins, Faauuga Moliga and board President Gabriela López. Mayor London Breed will select their replacements once the recall is official, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Despite San Francisco’s far-left politics, López blamed the recall results on ... white supremacy.

