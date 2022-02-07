'This made me throw up': Viral clip of wide-eyed 5-year-olds forced to march, chant for BLM

In case you weren't aware, last week was "Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action."
Apparently, this is now an annual event. According to BLM's website, the organization devotes the first week of February, Black History Month, to activities that will "make our schools more racially just."
The group provides a starter kit for newbies: "Everything you need to host your first Week of Action!"
Advertisement - story continues below
Those who require guidance are encouraged to call on a BLM-trained "team of people from around the country ... to curate a variety of classroom resources for every age group all free of charge."
The group's stated goal is "connecting the 13 Guiding Principles to year-long organizing and actions for classrooms and communities."
TRENDING: Mark Zuckerberg's net worth decimated
Those guiding principles are restorative justice, empathy, loving engagement, diversity, globalism, queer affirming, trans affirming, collective value, intergenerational, black families, black villages, unapologetically black, and black women.
The Lowell School in Washington was among those celebrating Black Lives Matter week.
Advertisement - story continues below
According to a post on Friday by Libs of Tik Tok, a Twitter account devoted to calling out wokeness, a kindergarten teacher at the private school in D.C. ended the week with a parade.
In a video posted to Instagram, her students were seen marching through the school carrying BLM signs they had made as they chanted "Black Lives Matter."
The caption on the school's post read “sound on to hear our pre-primary friends raise their voices.”
A school in DC forced kindergarteners to march around with BLM signs and chant “Black Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/wGiuBY13Yg
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
The Western Journal reached out to the Lowell School for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
If this little clip made you feel just a tad sick to your stomach, you're not alone.
This made me throw up a little
— sean lee (@seanlee) February 4, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
Others were also disturbed by the scene of young children being indoctrinated into left-wing identity politics.
Instilling a victim mentality into children as soon as they can talk. Effective for keeping people oppressed.
— Logan Dean (@Your_Sith_Lord) February 4, 2022
WTF is happening to your country!???
— Super Nintendo Chalmers (@SuperNintendo82) February 4, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
You can tell the kids are being forced to do this. What happened to classical values like teaching kids how to think, not what to think?
Political indoctrination in the classroom is not only fundamentally wrong, but also parasitic to the mind of a child
— L.B. Brisbane (@LBBrisbane) February 4, 2022
I was planning on going back to school when my children start school to accomplish my dream of being a mortician but wow...got me wondering. It's certainly not gonna get better. My kids will not comply to someone else views. I will give up my dream to homeschool.
— FutureMrtcn (@Future_Mrtcn) February 5, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
Isn't BLM being investigated for scams now?
— JohnBD ❤️さとり🇧🇸🇬🇷 (@Clone394) February 4, 2022
Liberals insist that critical race theory is not being taught in our schools, and they laugh when conservatives speak of the indoctrination of our children by woke educators.
Advertisement - story continues below
But it is happening. The mere existence of a "Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action" confirms it.
In another video posted by Libs of Tik Tok, a parent said she pulled her daughter out of a Pennsylvania school after she learned the teacher had lined up the students from "the whitest to the darkest" and forced the white students to apologize to the black students.
A 5th grade teacher in @NPSD allegedly lined up students according to their skin color and made the white kids apologize to the black kids pic.twitter.com/jqTypGRFzi
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
Meanwhile, conservative radio host and journalist Jason Rantz reported Sunday that "a Seattle-area school district showed middle school students an anti-police video celebrating Black Lives Matter for Black History Month."
NEW: A Seattle-area school district showed an anti-police BLM video to middle schoolers for Black History Month.
It implied cops randomly kill hundreds of innocent black Americans.
This video is dangerous propaganda.
Read the story & watch video below.https://t.co/Qz2tHMjcdT
— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 7, 2022
My youngest child graduated from high school in 2014. At that point, aside from students' awareness they would receive higher grades by putting a liberal spin on papers written for liberal teachers, wokeness wasn't a huge issue in schools.
Advertisement - story continues below
Colleges are a different story. Woke ideology has been part of the university culture for decades.
Unfortunately, this toxic philosophy has filtered down to high schools, middle schools and even elementary schools.
The younger, the better, as far as proponents of Marxist theory are concerned. If students are taught compliance now, it increases the likelihood they'll obediently follow the orders of their leftist masters later in life.
Despite the left's repeated denials, it's clear that BLM's work to indoctrinate and "groom" America's children rages on.
Advertisement - story continues below
And it's likely that many of us can empathize with the sentiments of our nauseated friend.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]