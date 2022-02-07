A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
READ WND AD FREE!
Valentine's Sale!
Health Money Politics U.S. Wire
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Maskless Obama inspects his multimillion-dollar oceanfront property as blue-collar workers have to mask

Samantha Chang, The Western Journal By Samantha Chang, The Western Journal
Published February 7, 2022 at 3:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Former President Barack Obama joins the growing legion of sanctimonious Democrats who apparently think they're above the rules that they lecture everyone else to obey.

A photo of a "scowling" Obama talking to contractors in front of his multimillion-dollar beachfront property in Hawaii was published by the Daily Mail on Saturday.

Notably, the proponent of mask-wearing did not wear a mask while those surrounding him did so.

TRENDING: Mark Zuckerberg's net worth decimated

As a reminder, Obama has nagged Americans to wear masks and practice social distancing, claiming these actions would "save lives."

This shameless hypocrisy occurred the same weekend that failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was called out for being maskless while posing for a group photo surrounded by small children who were dutifully masked.

These are classic examples of Democrats' elitism and farcical double-speak.

Obama and others on the left have preached that everyone should wear a mask, and those who don't have been labeled "selfish killers." But many of those Democrats have been caught not following their own rules.

While liberals flout their own rules, children and middle-class folks must do what they're told.

The other glaring hypocrisy is that many on the left claim to be gravely concerned about "climate change" and the threat to our environment -- while flying around the world in gas-guzzling private jets and living in lavish mansions that are not eco-friendly.

According to the Daily Mail, construction of Obama's sprawling beachfront property "has been mired in controversy because the project used a planning loophole to retain a sea wall that is almost certainly causing beach erosion."

Democrats also shriek that "walls are racist" when it comes to securing our southern border while living in posh manors sheltered behind massive walls.

On Obama's estate, "developers are currently building three homes on the site, including two swimming pools and a security fence on the three-acre parcel of beachfront land," the report said.

Numerous conservative Twitter users slammed the 44th president for his hypocrisy.

The pandemic has been an unending nightmare that has decimated small businesses, destroyed a once-sizzling economy and shattered societal norms on almost every level.

Above all, it has shone a brutal spotlight on the sinister power grab of the ruling class, which includes politicians, the establishment media, academia and Big Tech.

The tyrannical mandates, the shutdowns and the demonization of anyone who questions the prevailing narrative being pushed by Democrats and their corporate media allies should serve as a wake-up call that if you don't fight for your rights, they can all be taken away.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×