Mayor vows to clean up the NYC subway system by removing homeless people

(THE BLAZE) – Eric Adams, the recently elected mayor of New York City, is aggressively working to remove homeless people from abusing the city’s public transit systems.
The Associated Press reported that Mayor Adams wants to keep New York City’s homeless population from sleeping in the city’s expansive subway system and prevent them from riding “the same lines all night.”
Adams’ plans to remove more than 1,000 homeless people who have been using New York’s rail system for shelter. On Friday, the mayor who previously referred to homelessness as a “cancerous sore” said that the city will begin to deploy more police and mental health workers throughout the city’s transit network.
