Valentine's Sale!
Health
Mechanical hearts can generate new muscle tissue in failing human heart

'What we need to do now is replicate these results in larger studies'

WND News Services
Published February 10, 2022 at 2:58pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(MEDICAL NEWS) – Mechanical hearts spur some regeneration in dormant parts of failing hearts, according to a UT Southwestern pilot study that shows promise for developing regenerative heart therapies.

His findings, published in the American Heart Association flagship journal Circulation, found that left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), widely accepted in cardiology as life-saving interventions, showed metabolic reactivation in myocardial areas that had little or even no activity.

"What we need to do now is replicate these results in larger studies," Dr. Sadek said. "If this holds true in larger studies, mechanical hearts might emerge as a regenerative therapy to reverse heart failure, which is the holy grail in heart failure treatment."

