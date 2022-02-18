Meta worker caught in amateur pedophile sting video

By Ailan Evans

Daily Caller News Foundation

An employee of Facebook parent company Meta was reportedly captured on video admitting to sending sexually explicit messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old boy.

Jeren Miles, manager of community development at Meta, was filmed by a group of anti-pedophile activists discussing alleged sexually explicit texts with a person who said they were a 13-year-old boy. Miles allegedly planned to meet the boy at a hotel, according to the video.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the man was a Meta employee, and was no longer with the company.

This is so wild. Facebook/Meta’s Manager of Community Development, Jeren A. Miles, was allegedly caught in an amateur child sex sting. YouTube channel “Predator Catchers Indianapolis” live-streamed their interrogation of him. Read my breaking report:https://t.co/V0iePnkwKR pic.twitter.com/D1aw1BDdeP — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2022

“The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated,” the spokesperson told the DCNF. “The individual is no longer employed with the company. We are actively investigating this situation and cannot provide further comment at this time.”

Miles identifies himself as “manager of community development” at Meta in the video when confronted by members of “Predator Catchers Indianapolis,” who were performing an amateur anti-pedophile sting operation. Miles admitted to the group that he sent sexually explicit messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old boy.

“I was flirting, I was talking to him,” Miles admitted, but said “there was never any intention of meeting up with him.”

However, Miles later acknowledged he had arranged to meet with the person he believed to be an underaged boy, telling the group “I gave information, I gave a location.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

