Middle school play praises COVID vaccines, says unvaxxed kids won't have friends

(JUST THE NEWS) – A New York City public school put on a holiday show in which 5th-8th graders sang "It's safe to vax and if your friends don't vax then they ain't no friends of mine," according to a mother who attended and shared her recordings with Just the News.
While the singing is hard to understand, the visual elements make clear the children at the Upper West Side's M.S. 243 Center School are being taught to celebrate COVID-19 vaccines and single out unvaccinated peers
Antigone Michaelides said her son knew "two or three" such peers in December's Theater Arts at The Center School (TACS) show, written by teachers, in which student participation is mandatory. New York City does not require public schoolchildren to be vaccinated against COVID.
