The Bidens created more heartburn for Americans with their St. Valentine’s Day display.

On Monday, first lady Jill Biden led a group of Washington, D.C., second graders across the wintry grounds of the White House for a photo opportunity in front of her latest holiday decorations.

The event was anticlimactic, at best.

When the Aiton Elementary School students arrived, they discovered a display consisting of a few large, crudely made cutouts representing a traditional Valentine's Day heart and the current White House pets.

The wood figures weren’t the only things treated like props: Since the children were forced to wear masks, their reactions were hidden.

One heart was inscribed with a Bible quote about love: "Three things will last forever -- faith, hope, and love -- and the greatest of these is love." (I Cor. 13:13, NLT)

It would probably have been loving to let the children breathe naturally.

The cartoonish animals representing the presidential cat, Willow, and dog, Commander. The dog especially was poorly rendered; it looked more like a kangaroo than a German shepard.

Biden’s previous White House dog, Major, described as the first presidential shelter dog, was demoted after biting multiple Secret Service agents.

This is not the first time the fashion and decor choices of the occupants of the White House were lambasted for lapses in taste. One unnamed critic carped, “Jill Biden has one ‘est’ she can cling to -- she is the tackiest First Lady ever,”according to The Sun.

Over the 2021 Christmas season, Jill Biden’s White House motif of presents, called “Gifts from the Heart,” was derided for a lack of presence, if not presents.

The images released of the East Wing suggested a set worthy of a department store Santa, not the leader of the free world.

The first lady’s policy priorities have struggled as much as her style selections. In February, Jill Biden announced that her initiative for free community college had failed, at least for now.

The missteps of the current FLOTUS stand in stark contrast to the gracefulness of former first lady Melania Trump.

Trump focused on the Be Best campaign while her husband was in the Oval Office, broadly encouraging positive child development.

In the spirit of this initiative, Trump did not participate in an awkward PR event celebrating her ideas on accessories on Valentine’s Day 2018, her second year in the White House. Instead, she visited children in the National Institutes of Health’s Children’s Inn in Bethesda, Maryland -- a special residence for seriously ill kids and their families.

The first lady decorated cookies and passed out cards, compliments and encouragement.

“You look beautiful,” the glamorous former model told one patient, according to CNN.

It’s surprising to read such positive coverage on Trump in an establishment media source. The press spent Donald Trump’s term largely ignoring or deriding her position and accomplishments as first lady.

Melania Trump always appeared cool and confident, despite the vicious attacks launched against her and her husband. She was as classy as Trump was brash, a great balance for him.

Americans miss the example of elegance and dignity Melania Trump displayed as first lady. The current first family has proven that they can’t manifest those traits for us, in ways that matter much more than silly holiday decorations.

