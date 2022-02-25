Missing woman with disabilities found after 9 days inside towed car

(YAHOO) – An investigation is underway after a Washington state woman spent nine days at a car tow lot after her mother parked the vehicle she was riding in at a gas station and walked away, authorities said.
The unidentified woman, who was described by police as being severely disabled, was discovered inside the car shortly after her sister reported her missing to police on Feb. 14. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition, the Kent Police Department said Tuesday.
“We are extremely relieved that we were able to locate and rescue the victim,” Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said in a statement announcing her recovery. “If not for the efforts of our Officers and the support of King County Sheriffs and Fire, this incident would likely have ended in tragedy.”
