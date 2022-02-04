These modern-day Jewish spice merchants want to revolutionize the industry

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) – Try to come up with the most Jewish spice out there and you might have some trouble answering. But ask Ori Zohar and Ethan Frisch, the founders of the single-origin spice company Burlap & Barrel, and you’ll quickly get a list of spices with a robust claim to the title.

“Jewish food uses so much cinnamon, baking sweet and savory,” Frisch, a native New Yorker, said, noting that cinnamon is used in babka, rugelach, sweet noodle kugel and tzimmes.

Zohar, whose family moved to Baltimore from Israel when he was 5 years old, offered up nigella seeds, which are often used in Middle Eastern baking, and cumin, a staple of Middle Eastern savory dishes. But, ultimately, he went with poppy seeds. “Obviously bagels and hamentaschen and all the other wonderful pastries that use either poppy seeds or poppy seed paste,” he said. “I think poppy seed has a deep history there.”

