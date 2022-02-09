Nasdaq jumps for 2nd straight day, gains 2% as tech stocks rebound from January slide

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors digested another batch of corporate earnings, and tech shares looked to build on their rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 250 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 gained 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 1.6%.

Tech stocks outperformed Wednesday. E-commerce stocks Shopify gained more than 4%, while Etsy gained nearly 3%. Facebook-parent Meta rose more than 4% after a dramatic decline following last week’s earnings report. Stay-at-home favorites such as DocuSign and Zoom Video also jumped.

