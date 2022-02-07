'A nationwide insurrection': Freedom Convoy inspires anti-mandate protests across Canada

(INDEPENDENT) -- The mayor of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency in the Canadian capital over the “serious danger and threat” posed by truckers protesting against the Covid-19 vaccine mandate, as demonstrations continue to spread across the country.
Mayor Jim Watson issued the emergency declaration on Sunday over the “ongoing demonstration” which has now entered its second week and has left law enforcement struggling to keep control of the city.
“Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,” the mayor said in a statement.
