Some of Neil Young's music quietly stays at Spotify amid Joe Rogan protest

(FOX BUSINESS) – It appears some of Neil Young’s music has quietly stayed at Spotify after the rocker announced last month that he was removing his catalog from the streaming platform.
Although his complete catalog list isn't available on the streaming website, Wonderwall notes that Young's music from "soundtracks or other events that featured him but were released by other entities" are still on his page. For example, the outlet notes that his "Heart of Gold" song is there due to the "Eat, Pray, Love" soundtrack.
The 76-year-old ignited a protest against Spotify for airing an episode from Joe Rogan’s podcast that featured Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist who has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation.
