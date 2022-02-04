New school district chair pushes CRT, calls white people 'socialized racists'

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – State Senator Burt Jones, representing Georgia’s 25th District, submitted a letter this week to the Georgia Board of Education over concerns that the new chairwoman’s past remarks may indicate implementation of the highly controversial Critical Race Theory (CRT) throughout the curriculum.

The letter specifically calls for an investigation into Dr. Tarece Johnson’s “implemented policies, and administrative actions – and whether they violate any of the code of conduct policies or other statutes.”

Johnson was recently elected chair of the Gwinnett County Board of Education and the Democrat is the first black woman to serve in that role, the Daily Mail reported. Johnson was seen in an August 2020 video calling for an end to “anti-Black capitalism”and another in which she described white people as “socialized racists.”

