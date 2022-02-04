New York Times journalism practices draw scrutiny in Sarah Palin libel trial

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – New York Times editorial practices underwent withering scrutiny at times during the second day of Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit trial against the outlet on Friday.
The trial in U.S. District Court in New York began Thursday and has potentially broad implications over the future of U.S. libel law. Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential nominee, is asking jurors to hold the New York Times accountable for a "horrific and debunked" 2017 editorial pertaining to gun control.
To win as a public figure, Palin would have to show "actual malice," meaning the outlet knew negative information about Palin in the editorial was wrong and still chose to run it.
