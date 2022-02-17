A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New York Times opinion piece celebrates 'joy' of eating bugs to fight climate change

Push edible insects to protect the Earth

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:02pm
(NEWS BUSTERS) – The New York Times Opinion section is pushing for everybody to become insectivores in order to join the militant woke crusade against climate change.

The video, headlined “The Joy of Cooking (Insects),” pontificated how “Climate-conscious cooking means getting creative” – with bugs. The description for the video by Opinion Video Deputy Director Jonah Kessel, Opinion visuals journalist Tala Schlossberg and Times correspondent Kirk Semple promoted eating bugs as some sort of solution to protect Gaia: “[A]s we explore in the Opinion Video above, a growing tribe of environmentalists, academics and entrepreneurs are arguing that edible insects must enjoy a wider acceptance to help create a more sustainable global food system and save the planet.”

It continued: "[U]nless we make major adjustments to the food we eat and how we produce it, we're cooked."

Read the full story ›


