New York Times opinion piece celebrates 'joy' of eating bugs to fight climate change

(NEWS BUSTERS) – The New York Times Opinion section is pushing for everybody to become insectivores in order to join the militant woke crusade against climate change.
The video, headlined “The Joy of Cooking (Insects),” pontificated how “Climate-conscious cooking means getting creative” – with bugs. The description for the video by Opinion Video Deputy Director Jonah Kessel, Opinion visuals journalist Tala Schlossberg and Times correspondent Kirk Semple promoted eating bugs as some sort of solution to protect Gaia: “[A]s we explore in the Opinion Video above, a growing tribe of environmentalists, academics and entrepreneurs are arguing that edible insects must enjoy a wider acceptance to help create a more sustainable global food system and save the planet.”
Advertisement - story continues below
It continued: "[U]nless we make major adjustments to the food we eat and how we produce it, we're cooked."
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]