New Zealand 'convoy for freedom' protests vax mandates in capital

Block streets outside Parliament as lawmakers reconvene for 1st time since summer

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2022 at 8:30pm
A Nurse Corps officer, assigned to the Branch Health Clinic on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, prepares Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Calah Thompson)

A Nurse Corps officer, assigned to the Branch Health Clinic on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, prepares Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Calah Thompson)

(THE BLAZE) -- Hundreds of New Zealanders inspired by the Canadian trucker protest drove in convoy to their island nation's capital of Wellington on Tuesday and blocked the streets outside Parliament as lawmakers reconvened for the first time since summer.

The "convoy for freedom" protesters came in trucks and campervans from all over New Zealand, gathering to protest mask and vaccine mandates as left-wing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered her first speech of the new year, Reuters reports.

They called for "freedom" and said they would not leave Wellington until the country's onerous pandemic restrictions were lifted. They are following in the footsteps of the ongoing Canadian "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa, which is now in its second week.

