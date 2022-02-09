New Zealand 'convoy for freedom' protests vax mandates in capital

(THE BLAZE) -- Hundreds of New Zealanders inspired by the Canadian trucker protest drove in convoy to their island nation's capital of Wellington on Tuesday and blocked the streets outside Parliament as lawmakers reconvened for the first time since summer.
The "convoy for freedom" protesters came in trucks and campervans from all over New Zealand, gathering to protest mask and vaccine mandates as left-wing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered her first speech of the new year, Reuters reports.
They called for "freedom" and said they would not leave Wellington until the country's onerous pandemic restrictions were lifted. They are following in the footsteps of the ongoing Canadian "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa, which is now in its second week.
