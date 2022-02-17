'News Literacy Program' teaches children Canadian truckers are 'rooted in extremism'

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – Canadian truckers fighting Covid “vaccine” mandates are “rooted in extremism”, “overstating their size and popularity,” and supported by “fake accounts with ties to foreign content mills,” according to a lesson for schoolchildren devised by the “News Literacy Program” (NLP).

As reported at RAIR Foundation USA earlier this month, the News Literacy Program claims 37,000 educators use their “Checkology” online platform. This program “teaches school children how to be mindless leftist narrative consumers,” as previously observed at RAIR. The NLP warns that “common misinformation themes” include phrases such as “[T]he media won’t report this” and “[D]o your own research”.

A mass email sent to teachers and supporters Monday dedicates an entire section to the Canadian truckers, who have dared to fight back against coronavirus tyranny and “vaccine” coercion. The propaganda, referred to as an “educator’s guide to the week in news literacy,” can also be found on their website.

