The next convoy, American-style

Truckers in Canada took a stand. They took a stand for all the world. Their government refused to talk to them or to end all mandates.

In the U.S., a similar campaign is being organized. Can you imagine what Washington, D.C., will look like with 100,000 trucks encircling it?

It is time to end this medical emergency. This has nothing to do with health. It is a matter of government power leading to tyranny. We are not slaves. We are a free people, and we demand our freedom back. This has gone on long enough.

When our lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, attempted to protect all Idahoans, the governor reversed her decision when he returned to the state. He did this more than once. Is Gov. Little just one more cog in this tyranny?

End the pandemic. No more mandates. No one fired because he's not vaccinated. No masks required for children. No vaccinations for children. Fire Dr. Fauci. End the work of the CDC. No more face shields. No more social separation. No more lockdowns.

We are a free people and demand that our great Constitution and the Bill of Rights be followed.

Jim Hollingsworth

Biden's 'token black'

With this being Black History Month, it got me thinking. How do black people think of Affirmative Action?

I graduated from college in the mid '70s, and the government had set up a quota system that discriminated against white males. Every minority hired would count for 1 point. But a black woman counted twice, once for being black and again for being a woman. Companies had to report their score to the government. They were fined if their score was too low. I was lucky because women and minorities were not attracted to my line of endeavor. Unemployment for white males was quite high.

The problem with Affirmation Action, besides being discriminatory, was that it almost guaranteed the most-qualified person was not hired. So most of the blacks were in positions and couldn't do their jobs properly. I don't know how many were fired; I doubt many were. Companies would keep them on the payroll to make the numbers look good.

When I think about that I try to imagine how I would feel if I could not do my job properly and was kept on because of my gender or color. Being discriminated FOR has got to be worse than being discriminated against.

Eventually, the Supreme Court declared quotas unconstitutional. But giving priority for past discrimination over people who did not cause any discrimination is still wrong. It seems to me the solution is to be color blind and stop counting people, period.

The term "token black" became very popular back then and was used by whites and blacks. Now President Biden has promised a black woman for the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has already ruled that quotas are unconstitutional. I wonder how that woman will feel when history puts an asterisk beside her name that means "token black" not the most qualified?

Brian

Biden's HCQ centers

I am writing in response to your article "Biden may allow centers for people to use illegal drugs," dated Feb. 8.

This is great news. Once these centers are opened we should be able to go and get doses of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin without hassle.

Finally, something I can cheer about the Brandon administration doing.

Donald E Booth

Weeks, months, years

Everyone mistakenly thought it was 2 WEEKS to flatten the curve, but it was a typo – it was actually 2 YEARS to flatten the curve!

George

