NFL player escorts middle schooler to daddy-daughter dance after father's death

A Philadelphia Eagles player traded his football cleats for dancing shoes to make a Texas girl's dream come true after tragedy.

Eleven-year-old Audrey Soape lost both her father and grandfather last year. When the time came for her school's daddy-daughter dance, Audrey's mother Holly reached out to her favorite NFL player, Eagles safety Anthony Harris, for help on social media.

"I told him about the situation, and surprisingly he was more than willing to do it," Holly Soape told "Fox & Friends" Friday. "It happened really fast. He said yes probably about a week before, so it was kind of a whirlwind."

