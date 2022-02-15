No, doctor, I will not bow to the deadly toxin pushers

The federal government and every single agency that comprises it and/or is associated with it in any way are unmitigated liars. Collectively, they have an uninterrupted record of infecting unsuspecting citizens with diseases, including, syphilis, agent orange, LSD, to mention but a very few. The question is: Will they be held accountable in this life?

This brings me to the parlous reprobates insisting we allow ourselves to be injected with a deadly toxin, the full side effects of which are yet to be revealed. The ingredients comprising the deadly toxin are not known by those people blindly allowing themselves to be poisoned.

In mid-January, I came down with the granddaddy of sinus infections. My doctor prescribed Amoxicillin for seven days, which failed to fully rid me of the infection. I was then prescribed Doxycycline, which worked, but I found certain of the side effects disagreeable.

The possible side effects were serious, including: Blistering, or loosening of the skin, bloating, chills, clay-colored stools, constipation, cough, dark urine, decreased appetite, diarrhea, watery and severe, which may also be bloody, difficulty with swallowing, dizziness, fast heartbeat, feeling of discomfort, fever, headache, hives or welts, itching, or rash, increased thirst, indigestion, inflammation of the joints, joint or muscle pain, large, hive-like swelling on the face, eyelids, lips, tongue, throat, hands, legs, feet, or sex organs, loss of appetite, nausea, numbness or tingling of the face, hands, or feet, pain in the stomach, side, or abdomen, possibly radiating to the back, red skin lesions, often with a purple center, redness and soreness of the eyes, redness of the skin, severe stomach pain, sore throat, sores, ulcers, or white spots on the mouth or on the lips, stomach cramps, stomach pain or tenderness, swelling of the feet or lower legs, swollen, painful, or tender lymph glands in the neck, armpit, or groin, tightness in the chest, unusual tiredness or weakness, unusual weight loss, vomiting, and yellow eyes or skin.

I experienced the fast heartbeat, tingling feet and tightness in the chest. However, thanks to the list of side effects, etc. included with the prescription from the pharmacy, I was informed even before taken the first pill. Fortunately, four days into the 10 I was to be on it, the drug destroyed what was left of the sinus infection and I stopped taking it.

Zantac, the one-time popular heartburn medicine is paying out millions of dollars, because it causes cancer.

But, there's no list of ingredients, much less a list of side effects, acompanying what pharmaceutical companies are calling a "vaccine"? They're falsely claiming the toxins are vaccines even as they are causing cancer at an exponential rate. But Fauci, Biden and other sons of feral female animals espouse pernicious lies claiming the drugs are safe and ivermectin is bad. But, their own studies have proved ivermectin doesn't cause cancer – in fact, it has the ability to cure many different types of cancer – and for infinitely less expense.

Biden used terrorist tactics to force our military men and women to be injected with the poisonous alchemy; thus he's singularly responsible for miscarriages that increased 300% in less than one year over the total miscarriages the five-year period prior. Neurological disorders have increased 10-fold among Department of Defense personnel.

I've been told firsthand by over three dozen people of the excruciating, piercing pain they are suffering after getting the injection both with and without the booster shots. Their doctors who eagerly gave them the toxin have no remedy to free them from the pain.

But, those pushing the toxins refuse to admit it causes myocarditis, pericarditis and brain diseases to mention but three. Instead they downplay the very real threat by having so-called fact checkers who are receiving massive amounts of cash from the nearly $120 million dollars Biden has given to cultural-Marxist groups nationwide as compensation for promoting lies by attacking the truth.

Art Moore, writing for WND, reported that a veteran embalmer and more than a dozen of his colleagues in the funeral industry have been noting strange blot clots in most of their cases. Richard Hirschman, an embalmer with more than 20 years experience in the funeral industry, is speaking out – though his colleagues, out of fear of retribution, freely admit same in private but are afraid to do so on the record.

When I called my doctor for antibiotics to address my sinus infection, she spent considerable time trying to convince me that I should surrender my common sense and be poisoned. Permitting a historically proven Erebusic camarilla of vapid neo-Leninists and Fabian Democratic Socialist marplots to mandate disability and death to my family and me isn't in my DNA. Those who pride themselves in being obedient to a bureaucracy of necromancers are free to live in subjugation.

God didn't make me to cower in fear. He made me to fear Him and Him only. When I say I will not bow, that is exactly what I mean. I don't say one thing and then look for ways to placate my enemy, because despite my bravado I am weak and cowardly. When I say yes, it is in the name of Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior. When I say no, it is also in His name. I know that my God will not fail me, because I have "mortified my members which are upon the earth." (Colossians 3:5 KJV)

