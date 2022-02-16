'Not religion, but Jesus': Former trans is reaching millions with God's love

(CBN NEWS) -- Arianna Armour is reaching millions of people on social media with the message that God can "remove homosexual desires and gender dysphoria" for those struggling with their identity.

Armour shares that God set her free after she had lived as a lesbian for 14 years and then under a male identity as "James". She is now on a mission to share her testimony with people in the LGBTQ community.

"There are people who need me," she says. "There are people who need to hear what I have to say."

