We're now 1 step closer to another 9/11

In 2011, President Barack Obama identified in the National Strategy for Counterterrorism what his top priority as president was. That priority was stated to be the following:

"The supreme responsibility of the president is to protect our system of government, not the safety of individuals or even their physical security."

Despite several presidents stating otherwise – i.e., that ensuring the safety and security of all Americans was their top priority – such language is not included within the president's oath of office. That oath clearly places top priority on preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States, as Obama's National Strategy for Counterterrorism dictated.

What is ironic is that Obama's former vice president and now our current president, Joe Biden, has embarked upon a policy that clearly underscores his contempt for a priority previous presidents embraced, whether it was right or wrong, as foremost among their duties of office. And a recent frightening discovery demonstrates just how far down Biden's list of priorities this duty has tumbled. In fact, this discovery has outrageously opened the door to a possible repeat of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

The first disaster of the Biden administration was its open border policy that has now reached the level of a quiet invasion. It is estimated 2 million illegal immigrants entered the U.S. since Biden took office. And despite the absence of a strict vetting process of these illegals for criminal activity or testing for COVID-19, Biden even provides ground and air transportation to send them deeper into the heart of America. Additionally, as a result of his Afghanistan withdrawal fiasco, thousands of unvetted Afghan refugees have been dispersed around the country.

Because we have lost control of our southern border, the Mexican drug cartels have filled the void, making money by transporting illegals and drugs into the U.S. They brazenly have resorted to using the roads construction crews had built while working on the border wall during Donald Trump's presidency. The influx of drugs into the U.S., and especially fentanyl, has drastically increased, along with the number of deaths caused by overdoses.

But, as if all this were not enough, indications are one of the strongest cartels – Jalisco New Generation cartel, known in Spanish by the acronym "CJNG" – is working closely with Middle East terrorist networks. Evidence of this affiliation has come to light due to new assault and guerrilla tactics, mirroring the murderous tactics of al-Qaida, the Taliban and other groups, being employed. CJNG is now using new tools of the terrorist trade, such as explosive-laden drones and landmines, targeting both Mexican police and competing cartels. The state of Michoacan in Mexico has taken the brunt of CJNG's brutality. In 2021, it suffered more than 2,700 homicides and, less than two months into the new year, has logged another 200 more.

With CJNG developing a close relationship with Middle East terrorists, it is not much of a jump to recognize where such an affiliation will lead to next. Middle East terrorists now have a gateway into the U.S. to conduct a devastating attack against us whenever they seek to do so. There are already several reasons why they undoubtedly are eagerly exploring the opportunity to make use of such a gateway, feeling a comfort level they have never felt before.

The Iranians still eagerly seek revenge against America for the January 2020 assassination of their terrorist leader, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who commanded that country's elite Quds Force. While America's closed borders posed a problem for them back then, they no longer do today.

In January, 2022, the Taliban were sufficiently emboldened by Biden's open borders policy, threatening to send 2,000 suicide bombers to Washington, D.C., should he send the same number of U.S. troops to our embassy in Kabul.

This month, the hideout of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in Syria was surrounded by U.S. forces, leading the terrorist mastermind to detonate an explosive device, killing himself and his family. Undoubtedly, that group will now seek their revenge by exploiting our open borders.

We are living at a time that numerous dark forces seek to inflict as much harm on America as possible. They will be relentless in their efforts to do so. Elements of those dark forces are already lurking within the U.S. But ignoring our borders at such a time in order to prevent other terrorist elements from entering is a presidential dereliction of duty. Sadly, that revelation will not come to light until after we have suffered another 9/11 terrorist attack.

