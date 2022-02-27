Oil depot near Kyiv erupts after missile attack, Ukrainian official calls it 'catastrophe'

(FOX NEWS) – A missile has hit an oil depot in Vasilkov near Kyiv, a government Telegram channel said on early Sunday morning local time.

A video provided to Fox News by Ukraine Parliament member Anna Purtova shows a large fire burning outside the city.

“A missile attack launched on the oil depot in Vasilkov near Kyiv. Ecological catastrophy! Europe, USA, close the sky over Ukraine!," Purtova said.

