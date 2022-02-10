Ottawa police warn truckers: Leave now or face arrest

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Ottawa police sent their sternest warning yet Wednesday to truckers camped out in the Canadian capital, saying those who continue to block streets could be arrested, fined, or have their vehicles confiscated.

"It is a criminal offense to obstruct, interrupt, or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment, or operation of property," the police said in a press release.

Clogging up the main arteries leading into the city falls under the mischief to property offense. If convicted, the truckers could be charged without a warrant and have their vehicles detained. If the demonstrators are found guilty, their trucks would be forfeited for good, and they may also be prohibited from legally crossing the border into the United States for work.

