Overwhelming majority of Canadians want all COVID restrictions dropped

(LIFESITENEWS) -- A new poll indicated two-thirds of Canadians say it’s time to drop COVID restrictions and that it’s time people learn to just “live” with the virus.

The poll, titled “Relaxing restrictions,” was conducted by Maru Public Opinion for the news outlet Postmedia, surveying 1,523 Canadians on February 9-10. It was released to the public today.

According to the poll’s findings, “all things considered, unless their local hospitals/ICUs are affected by a sudden surge that compromises the care for people,” 64 percent of Canadians say “it’s time to drop the restrictions imposed on Canadians because of COVID.”

