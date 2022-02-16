A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Overwhelming majority of Canadians want all COVID restrictions dropped

Most also want government to stop pressuring anyone who refuses the shot to get vaccinated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2022 at 5:15pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(LIFESITENEWS) -- A new poll indicated two-thirds of Canadians say it’s time to drop COVID restrictions and that it’s time people learn to just “live” with the virus.

The poll, titled “Relaxing restrictions,” was conducted by Maru Public Opinion for the news outlet Postmedia, surveying 1,523 Canadians on February 9-10. It was released to the public today.

According to the poll’s findings, “all things considered, unless their local hospitals/ICUs are affected by a sudden surge that compromises the care for people,” 64 percent of Canadians say “it’s time to drop the restrictions imposed on Canadians because of COVID.”

WND News Services
Overwhelming majority of Canadians want all COVID restrictions dropped
