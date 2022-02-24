Owning a pet can slow mental decline in older adults

(STUDY FINDS) – Could your pet help prevent the onset of dementia? A new study reveals having a furry friend in your life for more than five years can slow cognitive decline in older adults.

A team at the University of Michigan studied over 1,300 people with an average age of 65 and found that long-term pet ownership helped to delay aging in the brain. Moreover, these benefits were greater for Black pet parents, people with a college education, and men.

Study authors plan to present this preliminary study at the American Academy of Neurology’s 74th Annual Meeting in April.

