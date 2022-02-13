Pastor allegedly killed by woman in 'prayer position,' manslaughter charges filed

The November death of a Texas pastor that was initially believed to be due to a medical condition has since been classified as homicide, and police say the pastor’s daughter is being charged with manslaughter in connection with the crime.
Gloria Ann Jordan, 41, has been charged in connection with the death of Gloria Farmer, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
On Nov. 21, Wichita Falls police went to Farmer’s home, and three days later interviewed Jordan. At the time, she was hospitalized for what she told police was an “unrelated medical condition.”
Police said that during an interview with police, Jordan admitted she pushed her mother backward while her mother was sitting in an office chair until the chair and the pastor fell backward.
“She admitted that she then straddled her body in what she called prayer position with her hand on Farmer’s forehead,” according to the affidavit.
“When asked to elaborate on how her body was positioned, Jordan stated that she would not answer any further questions out of fear of incriminating herself,” the affidavit continued.
That same day, police spoke to another woman who was in the house when the incident took place. The woman was not identified.
“She stated that while praying, Jordan put her hand on Farmer’s forehead and pushed her backwards in an office chair until Farmer and the chair fell backwards,” the affidavit said.
“She said Jordan then straddled Farmer’s body and sat on her chest while Farmer was yelling for her to get off because she could not breathe."
The woman said she was unable to haul the pastor’s daughter off of her mother and that “Jordan stayed in that position until Farmer stopped breathing.”
The woman said she did not initially say anything to the police out of fear of Jordan.
According to the Christian Post, the incident took place while Jordan had been praying for her mother, who was the minister of the First Pentecostal Church in Wichita Falls.
An autopsy into the pastor’s death showed that she died of mechanical asphyxia, according to the Star-Telegram.
An arrest warrant for Jordan was obtained on Feb. 1. The next day, after wanted posters were issued, she was arrested by Burkburnett police and was held on a $150,000 bond.
Jordan was also arrested in November for an incident involving her cousin, according to KFDX-TV.
According to the report, after the cousin asked Jordan for gas money, Jordan grabbed the cousin by the head and said, “I rebuke you in the name of the Lord!”
Jordan then hit the cousin's head into a wall.
