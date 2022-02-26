Pelosi says it's important to 'understand the brilliance' of Biden's response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

(TOWNHALL) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) touted President Joe Biden's response to Russia launching an invasion of Ukraine, saying Friday that the president's experience working on foreign policy has prepared him for an event like this.

Speaking to reporters, Pelosi highlighted the "brilliance" of Biden's handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I think it's really important for people to understand the brilliance with which President Biden is conducting this," Pelosi said, according to Fox News' Chad Pergram. "This is a man who served decades as chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. He knows the arena. He knows the personalities."

