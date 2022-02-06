Planned Parenthood would kill strip-mall business, says developer

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

A real estate developer in Visalia, California, is fighting a proposed Planned Parenthood in the city. Dave Paynter, the owner of Paynter Realty & Investments, Inc, argues that the abortion facility’s proposed location right next to his strip mall would be bad for business. When Paynter wrote a letter to the city with his appeal, it was revealed that the abortion giant may have been deceptive in its attempts to get approval for the new location.

According to The Sun-Gazette, Paynter spelled out his complaints in a letter to the Visalia Planning Commission in December. “The medical clinic proposed is Planned Parenthood,” he wrote. “Our concern is that the typical demonstrations which occur outside of Planned Parenthood will also be significantly harmful to both Marshalls and Bed Bath & Beyond as well as to the current and future businesses located at the Sequoia Mall.”

TRENDING: Iconic bridge to be dismantled to make way for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' superyacht

After receiving Paynter’s letter, senior planner for the city of Visalia, Rafael Garcia, said that he had been previously unaware that the medical facility that applied for permission for the location was actually a Planned Parenthood. While the city doesn’t technically require that applicants specify the name of the tenant, the building developer’s application appears to stretch the truth about what type of business Planned Parenthood really is.

The application read, “The user is a leading provider of high-quality healthcare services, including pediatric and adult primary care services, to thousands of women, men, and children throughout California every year, by investing in communities, expanding healthcare to all.”

This makes it appear as if Planned Parenthood was trying to mask its appearance and hide the truth about its standing as America’s largest abortion business. The corporation gives birth control to minors, commits abortions on minors, and also offers puberty blockers and ‘gender affirming hormone therapy’ to minors starting at age 16. When it comes to primary care, Planned Parenthood commits 11 abortions for every primary care service it offers, according to its 2019-2020 annual report.

While it bills itself as a leading provider of health care services, shocking reports show that it only serves about 3% of the population of women of reproductive age. Despite this, it is responsible for 41% of all abortions in the United States each year.

While the Visalia Planning Commission initially approved the application, Paynter is continuing his fight on appeal, and there are indications that there may be significant public opposition to the facility’s new location.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!