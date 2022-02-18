Police on lookout for stolen – cabin!

(OUTKICK) – In news of strange vanishing acts, a Michigan man told police his entire cabin has been stolen. No, not robbed — stolen. That’s right, the entire thing is missing.
“It’s kind of a weird situation,” Trooper Matthew Scott, who is investigating the case, told reporters, via MSN. “At this point, the cabin is definitely not where it’s supposed to be. There are different motives, but that’s a detail we are trying to uncover.”
How does one steal a cabin? How does one elude justice in moving such a large piece of property without being quickly identified? Why would anyone want someone else’s cabin in the first place?
