Political spanking: San Fran voters recall 3 'woke' school-board members

San Francisco voters weighed in Tuesday on their school board's imposition of stringent pandemic policies and far-left ideology, recalling three board members by overwhelming margins.
San Francisco Unified School District board member Alison Collins was recalled with 79% of the vote, Gabriela López with 75% and Faauuga Molina with 72%, according to initial returns reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Politico put the result in perspective: "The outcome in one of the nation’s most liberal cities signaled that education issues remain a potent motivator for voters two years into the coronavirus pandemic, with midterm and gubernatorial elections on the horizon."
San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who will appoint the three replacements, said in a statement that the voters "have delivered a clear message that the School Board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else."
"San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be built on the foundation of a government that does the essentials well," she said.
Amid a lengthy lockdown of schools that went beyond most cities, even in California, board members took the time to target school names they associated with racism, seeking to rename 44, including Abraham Lincoln High School. The board also pushed to end merit-based admissions at the prestigious Lowell High School.
The recalled board member Collins, who was the board vice president, was reprimanded by the district after an old tweet surfaced in which she accused Asian-Americans of "using white supremacist thinking to get ahead." Collins retaliated by suing the district for $87 million.
San Francisco voters also will vote, June 7, on whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, whose politically progressive policies are blamed for the city's crime wave.
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a recall last year spurred by his COVID policies.
Prominent Bay Area attorney Harmeet Dhillon, a former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, said on Twitter that if "woke school board nihilists" can be tossed in San Francisco, it can happen anywhere.
