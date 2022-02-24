Premier children's hospital fires unvaxxed nurses after questioning, rejecting their religious beliefs

(THE FEDERALIST) – “I just love it. I love my job. I love what I do, and this has been really hard. Sorry.”

The pediatric nurse, who had been working at Children’s Wisconsin for 12 years, choked back tears as she stressed her passion for treating sick children to the chaplain and human resources representative tasked with questioning whether her religious beliefs were sincere enough to earn her an exemption from the Milwaukee hospital’s vaccine mandate, which took effect in November.

This nurse, whose religious exemption appeal interview was shared with The Federalist on the condition of anonymity, was finally granted an exemption after first being denied, then appealing, then being grilled by the two hospital representatives about her religious convictions. Some of her colleagues weren’t so fortunate.

