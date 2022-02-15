Prince Andrew paying money to sexual abuse accuser

(FOX NEWS) -- Prince Andrew has settled a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre in Manhattan federal court – dodging a potentially embarrassing trial slated for the fall, according to a new filing.

"We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the Court that the parties reached a settlement," Giuffre's attorney David Boies wrote in a letter Tuesday to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

The letter added that the parties plan to file a stipulation of dismissal within 30 days after Giuffre receives her payout.

