Pro-pedophilia professor now under microscope: 'Matter is being reviewed'

A teacher at a public university in New York now is under investigation after the public became aware of his promotion of pedophilia.

Twitchy revealed that the professor, SUNY-Fredonia teacher Stephen Kershnar, long has posted his views online.

"Imagine that an adult male wants to have sex with a 12-year-old girl. Imagine that she's a willing participant. A very standard, widely held view is that there's something deeply wrong about this," he said. "It's not obvious to me that it is in fact wrong."

🚨🚨🚨 Professor says an adult wanting to have sex with a kid is accepted as being wrong but “it’s not obvious to me that it is in fact wrong” pic.twitter.com/ygC5nuHDNa — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

The "Libs of Tik Tok" organization also had posted his views that there's no reason to be grateful to veterans, and essentially discrimination against women in the workplace is all right.

The Washington Examiner said the videos were shared online, and the school immediately responded.

University President Stephen Kolison said, "The views expressed by the professor are reprehensible and do not represent the values of SUNY Fredonia in any way, shape or form. They are solely the professor’s views. The matter is being reviewed."

Kershnar, in one posting, suggested there's "a strong evolutionary case for adult-child sex."

The Examiner cited his books, "Pedophilia and Adult–Child Sex: A Philosophical Analysis" in 2017 and "Total Collapse: The Case Against Responsibility and Morality" in 2018.

He also said, "I think exploring why it’s a mistake will tell us not only things about adult-child sex and statutory rape but also about fundamental principles of morality."

He continued, "So, if we don’t know whether willing sex with 15-year-olds is going to have net good or bad consequences …people wanting to criminalize something bear the burden. Before we condemn people for engaging in these on the basis of probabilistic utilitarianism, we should know that it does pose a risk for those willing participants. I don’t think we know that."

He compares minors consenting to sex to them consenting to a kickball game or lessons pic.twitter.com/AG4rAF1koT — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

It just keeps getting worse pic.twitter.com/meIahuAEVE — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

Professor Stephen Kershnar continues on and says there is benefits and advantages to adult-child sex pic.twitter.com/yjptqG8tsX — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

WND reported only weeks ago on another professor with similar ideas.

Then, Old Dominion University in Virginia placed on leave a professor who advocated for mainstreaming "Minor Attracted Persons," a euphemism for pedophilia.

Fox News reported school spokeswoman Amber Kennedy released a statement: "Old Dominion University has placed Dr. Allyn Walker on administrative leave, effective immediately, from their position as assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice."

"Reactions to Dr. Walker’s research and book have led to concerns for their safety and that of the campus. Furthermore, the controversy over Dr. Walker’s research has disrupted the campus and community environment and is interfering with the institution’s mission of teaching and learning."

Brian O. Hemphill, a university president, also stated, "I want to state in the strongest terms possible that child sexual abuse is morally wrong and has no place in our society. This is a challenging time for our university, but I am confident that we will come together and move forward as a Monarch family."

Walker had promoted the idea that pedophiles should be characterized by that "Minor Attracted Person" title.

There are people with such feelings who know they are inappropriate and do not act on them. The American justice system is for those who do act on any of those impulses.



