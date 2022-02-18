Raccoon crashes through ceiling of university dining hall

(UPI) – Students eating at a Louisiana State University dining hall had their meals interrupted when a raccoon dropped from above and ran loose through the building.

Witnesses said the raccoon crashed through the ceiling of the 459 Dining Hall during dinner time Wednesday evening, and videos posted to social media show the raccoon running loose through the dining area as students climbed onto chairs and tables to avoid the animal.

One video shared on Twitter by LSU's student-run media station, Tiger TV, shows two men attempting unsuccessfully to capture the raccoon by using a trash can and a broom.

