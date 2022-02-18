Raccoon crashes through ceiling of university dining hall

(UPI) – Students eating at a Louisiana State University dining hall had their meals interrupted when a raccoon dropped from above and ran loose through the building.
Witnesses said the raccoon crashed through the ceiling of the 459 Dining Hall during dinner time Wednesday evening, and videos posted to social media show the raccoon running loose through the dining area as students climbed onto chairs and tables to avoid the animal.
Advertisement - story continues below
One video shared on Twitter by LSU's student-run media station, Tiger TV, shows two men attempting unsuccessfully to capture the raccoon by using a trash can and a broom.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]